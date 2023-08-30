Diane Hay, 60, is the new owner of Glady’s Vintage Tea Room, on The Front, Seaton Carew, which will reopen its doors to the public on Monday, September 4, just over a week after closing at the end of last week.

Glady’s will be open seven days a week from 8.30am until 4pm and will serve a range of comfort food including breakfasts, pies of the day, soups, sandwiches, 1940s-themed main meals and childhood favourite desserts such as jam roly poly.

Diane, who is from Hartlepool, said: “We want to give people an experience they cannot get anywhere else.”

Previous occupier Jacky Sullivan, 55, took the decision to close the tea room on Friday, August 25, after struggling with health issues since the start of the year.

While much of the interior is set to remain the same , some alterations have been made ahead of next week’s reopening day.

Diane said: “People love it because it’s like stepping into your grandparents’ front room.”

Diane has had a number of jobs in the past including her working as a hairdresser, owning a cleaning business and helping her son run a hotel in Durham.

She said: “It was time for a change and when this came up, it was meant to be.