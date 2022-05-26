Vintage Hartlepool tea room Glady’s celebrates first birthday since changing owners

Left to right, Toni Kate Bousfield, Jacky Sullivan and Eve Ferry at Glady's Vintage Tea Room, Seaton Carew

But owner Jacky Sullivan, 53, has said it has “all been positive”, with the tea room managing to keep its number one position as the best cafe in Hartlepool on Trip Advisor.

"We’ve increased the score, and we are still number one at the minute. That’s our biggest achievement,” said Jacky.

Glady's Vintage Tea Room, in Seaton Carew, is gearing up for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"It’s been a full year of hard work, sweat, tears, laughter,” added the former chef.

Now sweet treats are in order, as Jacky has said every customer that visits the tea room on its birthday on Thursday, May 26, and gets themselves a drink will be treated to some birthday cake.

"Hopefully, the future’s brighter, because we’ve overcome a lot of things that we didn’t expect,” said mum-of-four Jacky.

"We’ve grown our regular customer base. The only problem is some days we can’t fit everyone in,” she laughed.

The celebrations on Thursday will set the mood for the week ahead as the tea room will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a vintage tea party on Saturday, June 4.

Starting at noon, the event will also include a performance from vintage singer Claire Louise and bookings can be made by contacting the tea room.

“We are going to do a toast to the Queen with Prosecco, sing songs, wave flags,” said Jacky.

"We are getting into the swing of all the Jubilee celebrations.”

Glady’s Vintage Tea Room has been open for eight years, with Jacky taking over from previous owner Jackie O’Beirne last year.

There are currently five members of staff.

"There’s been lots of improvements and dedication from the staff,” said Jacky.

Thanking customers, she continued: "The loyalty has just been brilliant. People have travelled from afar to come and see us.

"Our suppliers have been brilliant, and just generally Seaton and anyone visiting Seaton.

"Glady’s has put Seaton on the map.”