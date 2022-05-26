Vintage Hartlepool tea room Glady’s celebrates first birthday since changing owners

Glady’s Vintage Tea Room, on The Front, in Seaton Carew, welcomed customers back last year after switching owners – and is now marking its birthday after a “challenging” first year, including Covid and the war in Ukraine.
But owner Jacky Sullivan, 53, has said it has “all been positive”, with the tea room managing to keep its number one position as the best cafe in Hartlepool on Trip Advisor.
"We’ve increased the score, and we are still number one at the minute. That’s our biggest achievement,” said Jacky.
"It’s been a full year of hard work, sweat, tears, laughter,” added the former chef.
Now sweet treats are in order, as Jacky has said every customer that visits the tea room on its birthday on Thursday, May 26, and gets themselves a drink will be treated to some birthday cake.
"Hopefully, the future’s brighter, because we’ve overcome a lot of things that we didn’t expect,” said mum-of-four Jacky.
"We’ve grown our regular customer base. The only problem is some days we can’t fit everyone in,” she laughed.
The celebrations on Thursday will set the mood for the week ahead as the tea room will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a vintage tea party on Saturday, June 4.
Starting at noon, the event will also include a performance from vintage singer Claire Louise and bookings can be made by contacting the tea room.
“We are going to do a toast to the Queen with Prosecco, sing songs, wave flags,” said Jacky.
"We are getting into the swing of all the Jubilee celebrations.”
Glady’s Vintage Tea Room has been open for eight years, with Jacky taking over from previous owner Jackie O’Beirne last year.
There are currently five members of staff.
"There’s been lots of improvements and dedication from the staff,” said Jacky.
Thanking customers, she continued: "The loyalty has just been brilliant. People have travelled from afar to come and see us.
"Our suppliers have been brilliant, and just generally Seaton and anyone visiting Seaton.
"Glady’s has put Seaton on the map.”
Jacky added: "I just hope everyone that’s been to Glady’s has enjoyed themselves and had fun.”