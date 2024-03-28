Good Friday is now upon us (Friday, March 29), so here are the top places to get fish and chips in Hartlepool according to Google reviews.Good Friday is now upon us (Friday, March 29), so here are the top places to get fish and chips in Hartlepool according to Google reviews.
Good Friday is now upon us (Friday, March 29), so here are the top places to get fish and chips in Hartlepool according to Google reviews.

Good Fry-day: 21 of the best places to get fish and chips in Hartlepool over the Easter Bank Holiday

Good Friday is upon us which means one thing for many people – tucking into fish and chips.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:35 GMT

Below is a collection of some of the best places for a chippie lunch or tea in Hartlepool as rated on Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Have you seen 33 photos as Hartlepool folk enjoy a Good Fry-day trip to the chippie for fish and chips?

The Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating and 281 reviews on Google. One customer said the fish and chips are "some of the best" they have had.

1. The Lock Gates, Navigation Point

The Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating and 281 reviews on Google. One customer said the fish and chips are "some of the best" they have had. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 285 reviews. One customer commented on the "massive portion of chips" they serve.

2. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner

West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 285 reviews. One customer commented on the "massive portion of chips" they serve. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Fish Face has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and 843 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Best fish and chips in town."

3. Fish Face, The Front, Seaton Carew

Fish Face has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and 843 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Best fish and chips in town." Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and 523 reviews. One customer commented on their "excellent selection" of food.

4. Verrills, The Headland

Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and 523 reviews. One customer commented on their "excellent selection" of food. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolGoogleHartlepool Mail