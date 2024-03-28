Below is a collection of some of the best places for a chippie lunch or tea in Hartlepool as rated on Google Reviews.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
1. The Lock Gates, Navigation Point
The Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating and 281 reviews on Google. One customer said the fish and chips are "some of the best" they have had. Photo: Frank Reid
2. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner
West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 285 reviews. One customer commented on the "massive portion of chips" they serve. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Fish Face, The Front, Seaton Carew
Fish Face has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and 843 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Best fish and chips in town." Photo: Frank Reid
4. Verrills, The Headland
Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and 523 reviews. One customer commented on their "excellent selection" of food. Photo: Frank Reid