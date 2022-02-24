While leaning over some metal railings to retrieve a lip gloss she slipped and impaled her arm.

She was airlifted to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough by the Great North Air Ambulance Service where she underwent surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gracie Bartleson meets Dr Mike who came to her rescue last June.

Gracie’s mum Carly Snowball, 38, said: “We’d just had fish and chips and it was a hot day so we decided to head outside onto the patio area.

“I’d only just turned my back to get some ice lollies when Gracie leant over the metal railings to pick up a dropped lip gloss.

"Her foot slipped and her arm fell onto the railings, which impaled her.

“Luckily the neighbour managed to summon help from a paramedic who was nearby, and I rang for the emergency services.

Gracie after suffering her injury to her arm.

"As a mother to face that situation, it was horrendous.”

The fire brigade cut off the top of the railing to release Gracie and she was first assessed and treated by the North East Ambulance Service before she and Carly were airlifted to hospital in minutes.

Gracie had surgery on her arm and stayed in hospital for two nights before returning home.

Carly said: “I was worried because it was close to the main artery. She could have lost her arm or bled out, but she was so lucky.”

Gracie in the pilot's seat.

Gracie was reunited with Dr Mike at the air ambulance’s base in Eaglescliffe and even got to sit in the pilot’s seat.

Carly said: “We are so grateful to everyone who helped us and we’re just so thankful to meet Mike and show our appreciation.”

Dr Mike added: “It was lovely to meet Gracie and her family and see her looking so well.

“She was incredibly brave that day and it’s great to see her in much better circumstances with a smile on her face.”

Gracie with her family including brother Archie, mum Carly Snowball, and Christine Smith with Dr Mike.

Carly has raised £500 for the air ambulance and is planning further fundraising.

She and Gracie are also backing the Great North Air Ambulance Service’s biggest ever fundraising appeal as it gets ready to turn 20.

The service is asking for the public’s help to meet rising running costs and increased demand through its new Fund Our Future campaign.

It comes as the charity has had its busiest year yet responding to 1,620 call-outs across the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria last year.

Since its formation in 2002 it has attended 23,500 incidents.

David Stockton, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We have the team and we have the aircraft.

"Our needs are basic but vital – we need fuel to put in the tank, we need to keep the fleet maintained and ready to go, and we need to keep our kit bags stocked in preparation for whatever comes our way.

“These costs amount to millions of pounds, so we need all the help we can get.”

To donate, visit the website at gna.as/ourfuture

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.