'Great investment, great idea' - 11 things you said about plans for Hartlepool's student village
Mail readers have welcomed multi-million pound plans which could see a new student village created in Hartlepool.
If it goes ahead, the development would include 184 apartments with gated access, CCTV and 24-hour security.
Businessman Rob Collier & John Wood MBE, of Advanced Retail Solutions Ltd, plan to transform a one-acre site of disused land to the rear of Advanced House in Wesley Square.
The plans are in response to the growth of Hartlepool College of Further Education and The Northern School of Art, with Mr Collier adding that there is a “distinct lack” of student accommodation in the town.
He continued: “The shortage of official student accommodation is seriously hindering the potential growth of an increasing revenue stream for the town.”
The industrial site is also home to the town’s derelict Engineers Club.
Here is what you had to say on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:
Adam Foster: “Fantastic addition to the town! Great to see yet more investment into the town!”
Adrian Paul: “Great investment, Great for Hartlepool, Hartlepool is movimg forward.”
Sam Samuel: “Great investment - great idea.”
John Gilbert-Jupp: “Excellent initiative. New student accommodation on a now-derelict site in Hartlepool. Our thriving college and facilities in the town are ideal for access courses to university.”
Michael Rennie: “It'll look great. Good news for the town.”
Dave Ryan: “I like it. I just hope the surrounding building owners catch up otherwise it's going to put them all to shame.”
Darren Smith: “Good idea turning a derelict building into something modern and useful. Not convinced it will look right opposite the town hall.”
Silas T Hobbit: “Glad to see investment in housing, hope there's a similar increase in infrastructure.”
Mike B W Lewis: “Be great if it goes ahead.”
Bryan Littler: “Good to see some more investment in that area, hopefully spur on the Wesley owners.”
Jane Sawdon: “It really great that the town building students accommodation but the town needs accommodation for the ordinary people of the town full stop.”