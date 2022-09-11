Great North Run 2022: How the day unfolded as famous half marathon paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands of runners and spectators alike were in the North East on Sunday, September 11 for the 41st staging of the Great North Run.
The iconic half marathon returned to its traditional route – 13.1 miles between Newcastle and South Shields – for the first time since 2019, on a weekend where the nation mourned the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2022 staging of the race acted as a celebration of the monarch’s life and service, with a poignant moment of silence taking place before the runners set off.
After ruling for more than 70 years and a lifetime of duty, the Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8. She was 96.
Most Popular
-
1
'Sad more than words can say' - Swimmer dies after falling ill during early morning dip off Hartlepool coast
-
2
Great North Run 2022: Inspiring pictures from Great North Run day as racers and supporters make North East proud
-
3
King Charles III proclamation ceremony to be held in Hartlepool in centuries old tradition
-
4
Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place
-
5
Hartlepool's hospice bids fond farewell to chief executive after 14 years
While a number of events were cancelled in the wake of her death, the Great Run Company confirmed that the famous race would go ahead as planned.
Related content: Inspiring pictures from Great North Run day as racers and supporters make North East proud
A company statement said: “The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, this year it will be an opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.”
Founder Sir Brendan Foster added on Friday (September 9): “We will endeavour to ensure the event runs smoothly but we will do so ever mindful that the nation has lost someone whose death is a defining moment for all of us, and who will be in our hearts and minds not just today and tomorrow, but long into the future.”
Please see below for a recap on how race day unfolded.
Great North Run 2022: How the day unfolded as famous half marathon paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 16:30
Key Events
- Thousands of runners and spectators visited region for big day
- A touching tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II before runners crossed the start line
- Check out our recap of how race day unfolded across the North East - with your pictures, stories and more
What an emotional day ❤️
In what’s been a big day for the whole North East region, the Great North Run was back to its traditional route between Newcastle and South Shields, Georgina Cutler writes ✍️
Thousands of runners and spectators descended on the region once more in support of the iconic half marathon; with the finish line back by the sea in South Tyneside for the first time since 2019.
While there were celebrations to see the race finish in its rightful home of South Shields again, there was a sombre tone to Sunday’s event following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
From a meaningul moment of silence to what the Great North Run represents to you, take a closer look at our wrap-up of the day with Georgina here.
👏 Let’s hear a round of applause for all of the runners’ efforts today 👟
Great North Run Day is here
A busy morning on the Tyne and Wear Metro - take note if you’re hoping to watch the race today
What’s the weather supposed to be like today?
Fingers crossed the last runner has made it over the finish line before rain hits the region!
According to experts at the Met Office, Saturday’s gloomy conditions are due to be replaced by a drier day on Sunday - let’s hope they’re right!
At 10.45am on Sunday, when the overwhelming bulk of competitors will begin running, temperatures are expected to be around 14 °C.
What was said about the Great North Run in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death?
Speaking on Friday, September 9, Great North Run founder Sir Brendan Foster said South Shields will ‘lead the way in honouring Her Majesty’ after the decision was made to continue with the half marathon event following the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
Football fixtures were cancelled across the weekend, while some other sports events went ahead.
A mesasge from the Great North Air Ambulance
As the region unites to cheer on those taking part in the Great North Run for a good cause, our thoughts remain with the Royal Family at a moment of national tragedy, and as a period of mourning continues.
Waiting for the runners at the finish line ...
The design of the t-shirt tells the story of the Great North Run through its history and pays homage to a number of things including the Red Arrows, Tyne Bridge and even the shouts of ‘oggy, oggy, oggy!’
Take a closer look at this story our reporter Sam Johnson put together when the finisher’s t-shirt and medal were revealed earlier this year.