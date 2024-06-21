Celebrations kicked off on Friday, June 21, as the annual baby competition took place at the community centre, in Front Street, Greatham.

Children aged seven to 30 months took part in the competition that saw Rocco Mckenzie-Rudd take first place.

Pupils at Greatham Church of England Primary School also took part in the school’s annual parade along High Street to the church for a special service.

