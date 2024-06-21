Greatham Feast 2024 is off to a start as the annual school parade and baby competition take place.Greatham Feast 2024 is off to a start as the annual school parade and baby competition take place.
Greatham Feast: Here are 14 photos as the celebrations begin

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Jun 2024, 14:47 BST
Greatham Feast is back and a range of activities have been planned from parades and competitions to the annual sports day.

Celebrations kicked off on Friday, June 21, as the annual baby competition took place at the community centre, in Front Street, Greatham.

Children aged seven to 30 months took part in the competition that saw Rocco Mckenzie-Rudd take first place.

Pupils at Greatham Church of England Primary School also took part in the school’s annual parade along High Street to the church for a special service.

To find out more information about Greatham Feast 2024, see here.

Greatham's newest residents took part in a baby competition at the community centre.

1. Greatham baby show competition

Greatham's newest residents took part in a baby competition at the community centre.Photo: Stu Norton

Rocco McKenzie-Rudd took part in the 18-30 months baby competition category aged 24 months. He came first place in his category and first overall.

2. Greatham baby show competition

Rocco McKenzie-Rudd took part in the 18-30 months baby competition category aged 24 months. He came first place in his category and first overall.Photo: Stu Norton

Lena Prosser, aged 30 months, took part in the 2024 Greatham Feast baby competition, coming third place in the 18 to 30 months category.

3. Greatham baby show competition

Lena Prosser, aged 30 months, took part in the 2024 Greatham Feast baby competition, coming third place in the 18 to 30 months category.Photo: Stu Norton

Three generations of Greatham Feast Queens gather at the 2024 Greatham Feast Celebrations. Pictured is grandmother Tracey Blackford, Feast Queen in 1984, daughter Gemma Blackford, Feast Queen in 2001, and granddaughter Isobelle Kinnersley, Feast Queen 2024.

4. Three generations of Greatham Feast Queens

Three generations of Greatham Feast Queens gather at the 2024 Greatham Feast Celebrations. Pictured is grandmother Tracey Blackford, Feast Queen in 1984, daughter Gemma Blackford, Feast Queen in 2001, and granddaughter Isobelle Kinnersley, Feast Queen 2024.Photo: Stu Norton

