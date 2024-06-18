Hartlepool’s historic Greatham Feast returns for its 563rd year
Greatham Feast has been held in Greatham since the 15th Century and originally took place to makr the birthday of St John the Baptist on June 24.
The celebrations are due to begin on Friday, June 21, with the annual school parade featuring pupils at Greatham Church of England Primary School.
This is followed by a church service at St John the Baptist’s Church.
The feast’s annual baby show is going to take place at the community centre on Friday at 11am and followed by a pensioner's tea at 3pm featuring bingo and afternoon tea.
Locals are encouraged to continue the festivities into the night as the feast’s annual Yard of Ale and Boat Race starts at 7pm at The Hope and Anchor.
On Saturday, June 22, the festivities are going to kick off in style as locals take part in Greatham’s annual bake off followed by the much-anticipated parade at 1pm.
Members of Move it with Ami Ford and Miss Toni’s Academy of Music and Performing Arts are going to be performing in the parade.
There are also going to be a range of stalls, rides, food and a magic show set up on The Green, followed by live music from 5pm and performances from local band Electric Sheep from 7pm.
On Sunday, locals are invited to take part in Greatham’s family sports day featuring children’s races.
Greatham feast’s king and queen, Kass Hutchinson and Isobelle Kinnersley, have already been crowned and will be present at most events.
