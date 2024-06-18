Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greatham’s historic feast is back for another year with a range of activities planned across three days of celebrations.

Greatham Feast has been held in Greatham since the 15th Century and originally took place to makr the birthday of St John the Baptist on June 24.

The celebrations are due to begin on Friday, June 21, with the annual school parade featuring pupils at Greatham Church of England Primary School.

This is followed by a church service at St John the Baptist’s Church.

Greatham’s historic event is back for another year as a range of activities are planned for the three-day celebrations. Pictured here are large crowds gathered on the Green for the 2023 Greatham Feast festivities.

The feast’s annual baby show is going to take place at the community centre on Friday at 11am and followed by a pensioner's tea at 3pm featuring bingo and afternoon tea.

Locals are encouraged to continue the festivities into the night as the feast’s annual Yard of Ale and Boat Race starts at 7pm at The Hope and Anchor.

On Saturday, June 22, the festivities are going to kick off in style as locals take part in Greatham’s annual bake off followed by the much-anticipated parade at 1pm.

Members of Move it with Ami Ford and Miss Toni’s Academy of Music and Performing Arts are going to be performing in the parade.

Isobelle Kinnersley has been crowned at the 2024 Feast Queen and Kass Hutchinson has been crowned as the 2024 Feast King.

There are also going to be a range of stalls, rides, food and a magic show set up on The Green, followed by live music from 5pm and performances from local band Electric Sheep from 7pm.

On Sunday, locals are invited to take part in Greatham’s family sports day featuring children’s races.