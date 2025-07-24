Hartlepool Carnival is set for another great year of fun, games and community activities galore.

Now running for over 100 years, the carnival will officially start with the arrival of long-time supporters Murphy’s Giant Fun Fair on the Headland’s Town Moor on Thursday, July 31.

It will kick-start ten days of fun and games culminating in a huge community parade on Saturday, August 9, which this year will have a groovy Seventies disco theme.

Murphy’s Funfairs said: “We’re proud to be celebrating the 103rd year of one of the North East’s best-loved community traditions.

Fireworks will once again mark the start of Hartlepool Carnival.

“Expect a week jam-packed with white-knuckle rides, fairground games, candyfloss, live entertainment, stalls and best of all Saturday’s famous parade, which is arguably the star of the show.

"Don’t miss the dazzling spectacle of colourful costumes, creativity, and characters, all cheered on by hundreds of locals and visitors from across the region.”

The fairground will be open daily from 2pm-10pm.

A dazzling firework display in conjunction with Murphy’s Funfairs and carnival sponsor MED (mains electrical distributors ) Hartlepool, will held from the fair on Friday, August 1, at around 9.30pm.

An entry in last year's Hartlepool Carnival parade.

Volunteers from Hartlepool Carnival Committee will hold a series of community events, supported by local businesses, the following week.

They include the children’s Sand Sculpture Competition on Monday, August 4, at the Fish Sands, and kids’ Treasure Dig on Tuesday, August 5, again on the Fish Sands with prizes to be won.

On Wednesday, August 6, Headland Social Club hosts the children’s Talent Contest, while this year’s Carnival Prince and Princess will be crowned at The Cosmopolitan Hotel on Thursday, August 7.

Friday, August 8, sees the judging of the annual Best Dressed House and Business competition.

A Hartlepool Carnival Committee spokesman said: “We are anticipating a wonderful carnival and look forward to people’s participation and cooperation.

"We thank everybody, including businesses, for their fantastic support.”

It all builds to the parade on the afternoon of August 9 with dazzling floats, colorful costumes, and lively music in the Town Square.

People are encouraged to join in with the 70s Disco theme by wearing retro costumes and creating Foxy floats.

Entry forms for the popular Nutty Slack Race are available from The Cosmopolitan.

To enter a group or float visit https://hartlepoolcarnival.com