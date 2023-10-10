Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Bellerby, 57, from Billingham, died from a glioblastoma in January 2023 after being diagnosed in September 2022.

Brain Tumour Research, the charity Mark’s friends are fundraising for, focuses on finding a cure for all types of brain tumours by campaigning to increase national investment and fundraising to create a network of seven sustainable Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence across the UK.

Ten of Mark’s friends, including close friends Simon Robinson, 56, John Bates, 57, David Wilbraham, 54, and Mark Roddy, 53, spent three days cycling from Norton to Edinburgh Castle to raise money for the charity.

Mark's friends pictured outside Edinburgh Castle at the end of their 200-mile ride.

So far they have raised £5,800.

Simon, who knew Mark for 40 years, said: “I was absolutely devastated when Mark was diagnosed because I knew how poor the prognosis was. Mark went downhill very rapidly, it was horrendous.

"Mark was a top guy. We did this ride in memory of him.

"The lack of funding for brain tumours is appalling, yet they affect so many people.

Sally and Mark Bellerby before his diagnosis.

"It’s gratifying to raise so much money for research because it’s so important. This ride meant so much to us, we like to think we did Mark proud.”

Mark was initially given medication for anxiety and depression in September 2022 following changes in his behaviour and a lack of spatial awareness.

Mark’s wife, Sally Bellerby, said: “Mark didn’t have an operation because the tumour was so deep in his right frontal lobe, and he was told that he was too weak to have any treatment.

"He kept apologising, saying he had ruined Christmas because he wouldn’t be able to cook the dinner.”

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re really grateful to Simon, John, David, Mark and the rest of the cyclists for completing such an epic ride.

"It’s only with the support of people like them that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Mark who are forced to fight this awful disease.”