Half of the tickets have now been sold for Hartlepool’s Soundwave Festival as organisers reveal they are “up on last year’s sales”.

Soundwave Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 26, for a full day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties "nostalgic” pop hits.

This is the third year the festival has come to town, attracting 10,000 people to watch the likes of Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, Feeder and Heather Small over the last two years.

Hosted by DJ Ryan Swain, this year festival goers can sing along and dance to the likes of B*witched, who are known for their timeless hit C’est La Vie, and Chesney Hawkes, whose hit The One and Only features in the 1991 film Buddy’s Song.

Co-organiser Joe Franks said: “We have changed the audience this year but we are pleased that we have the sales.

"It’s certainly showing that the people of Hartlepool wanted to see something like this.

"It is going better than we anticipated. We are confident it will sell out.”

Festival organiser By The Sea Leisure, which is also behind the annual Clubland and Tribute festivals, decided to make the switch from indie and rock classics to retro pop music this year to offer something a bit different.

Joe said: “The problem we had last year was that people were just coming to see the Kaiser Chiefs, so it was quiet for most of the day, which isn’t good, especially for the food and drinks vendors.

"What we love about the Tribute Festival is that it is busy from the time the doors open.

"We are trying to bring a lot more of that into it so that it feels fun all day, and so that we can put something on for everyone.”

Festival goers can expect to see a range of acts perform on both the main stage and in the old school arena.

Among acts in the old school arena are Alex Party, Jeremy Healy, Livin Joy, Paul Taylor and Shades of Rhythm.

Joe said: “A lot of talent is coming to Hartlepool.”

Further details about Soundwave Festival and tickets are available from https://soundwavelive.co.uk/.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.