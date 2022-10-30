As families across the North East celebrate Halloween with decoration displays, parties and going door to door, we put a call out to the readers for their best Spooky Snaps.

Creepy creatures of all ages – as well as frightening four-legged friends – are invited to pose for a petrifying picture and show off their outfits for October 31. If you’re in the market for a last-minute costume idea, you may even find some inspiration in our picture special ...

Meet the first batch of 2022’s Spooky Snaps stars. You can post your own photograph on our Facebook page – please don’t forget to include the person’s name.

Thank you to everyone who has sent a picture so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see yours here – we will feature as many as we can in due course. Keep your eyes peeled for more Spooky Snaps coming soon!

1. Count Elijah Elijah has got to be one of the cutest vampires we have ever seen! Happy Halloween. Photo: Holly Carruthers Photo Sales

2. I'm Batman Dylan, age 2, shows off the wings on his bat costume. Photo: Georgia Groves Photo Sales

3. We need a hero! If there's any trouble this Halloween, SuperWyatt can come to the resue! Photo: Pandora Lou Stewart Photo Sales

4. Skulls Louis and Nico Watson as a skeleton and Jack Skellington, from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Photo: Leo J Watson Photo Sales