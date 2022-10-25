You may have spotted an increase in ghosts, pumpkins and spiders as Fright Night draws closer and already put some thought into your own creepy costume for October 31.

But if you’re out and about in the Dyke House area of town, it could be that you have spotted a house or two all kitted out for the peak of scary season as well ...

Mum-of-two Leanne Cotson and husband Chrissy Wardle have pulled out all the stops at their house on Allerton Close, bringing classic Halloween characters and colours to the family’s home and garden.

Leanne, 39, has decorated her house to bring the spooky spirit to life for sons Alex and Owen who, along with the other children in the area, love to see the decorations in all their glory.

In the mood for a scare? If you walk by, keep your eyes peeled for witches, skeletons and a well-known horror character in the window. Many thanks to Leanne for sending her pictures into the Mail.

Are you getting into the Halloween spirit in Hartlepool? Don’t forget, we’re on the look-out for your Spooky Snaps! If you’ve got a cracking costume lined up or some macabre make-up, we would love to see your best photographs.

Some of the Halloween decorations on display at Leanne Cotson's home in Hartlepool. Picture: Leanne Cotson.

A spooky display in Hartlepool - have you got any decorations up for Halloween? Picture: Leanne Cotson.