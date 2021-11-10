‘Handcrafted’ Christmas market set to boost Hartlepool's hospice

Hornby Park, in the town’s Elizabeth Way, will host a “handcrafted” Christmas market over two days in November and December.

Apart from showcasing the handcrafted goods and bringing festive cheer, a raffle throughout the event will also aim to raise money for Alice House Hospice.

Christmas music and decorations will be in place with mulled wine and mince pies also on offer while shoppers enjoy a range of stalls for clothing, embroidery, knitting and home decor.

Chloe Whaites at Hornby Park, where she is holding a Christmas market of handcrafted items in aid of Alice House. Picture by FRANK REID.

Organiser Chloe Whaites has said she had been looking to do a Christmas market for some time.

She said: "The market is handcrafted, so everything that’s being sold is handmade.

"All the businesses are different and unique.”

Initially, the market was only going to take place over one day, but following big interest from sellers, Hornby Park asked Chloe to add a second day..

Hornby Park.

Chloe, 30, who is from Seaton Carew, has said that the interest in the market left her “pleasantly surprised” and hopes the second day will help support more businesses in the town.

She said: "I was pleasantly surprised, but I think with lockdown, a lot of people are looking forward to being able to go to markets, and go out and have mulled wine and look around shops.

"It’s a really good think for local businesses and small business as well, because I think people have struggled over the past year or so.

Chloe, who runs her own flower preservation and home decor gifts business called To The Moon, continued: "I’m really happy that we got to do a second day, because there’s going to be different people there on the second day as well, which means we can support more businesses in the town.”

The Christmas market will take place at Hornby Park from 11am until 5pm on Sunday, November 28, and from 5pm until 9pm on Wednesday, December 15.

Entry is free of charge.

Chloe added: "Hopefully it will be nice and festive for everybody.

"We’re really looking forward to it.”

