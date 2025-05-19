A Hartlepool primary school has been praised by a national education body for its commitment to inclusion and promotion of equal opportunities for all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West View Primary School, in Davison Drive, Hartlepool, has been awarded flagship status by the Inlcusion Quality Mark, an improvement from its previous centre of excellence status.

In her report, Inclusion Quality Mark assessor Joanne Smith states: “The leaders of West View Primary School embody their vision of inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They approach their work with careful planning using evidenced based research and expert advice.

West View Primary School, in Davison Drive, Hartlepool, has been awarded flagship status by the Inclusion Quality Mark, an improvement from its previous centre of excellence status. Pictured is assistant headteacher Natalie Boagey alongside pupils.

“Leaders ensure the training and development offer to staff gives every opportunity for them to deeply understand how best to support all pupils, so they are not only included but enjoy school and thrive in all areas of learning and life.”

The report also praised the “excellent” behaviour of pupils who are “happy and engaged in their lessons”.

The report states: “They enjoy coming to school and talk warmly about the staff and their friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were eager to talk about the importance of a happy mind as well as being physically fit and healthy.”

Headteacher Lauren Furness said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded flagship status by the Inclusion Quality Mark which is recognition of our ongoing commitment to be a fully inclusive school.

“The award is testament to the continuing hard work and commitment of everyone involved at West View to ensure that the school does everything it can to provide the best possible opportunities for all of our children and the community we serve.

“In particular, I like to say a huge thank you to our Inclusion Quality Mark lead Natalie Boagey who has driven this initiative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Brown, chief executive of the Ad Astra Academy Trust, said: “Flagship status is not granted lightly by Inclusion Quality Mark and I would like to congratulate everyone involved at West View Primary School on this major achievement.”

The report concludes: “The school continues to move from strength to strength in terms of its superb inclusive practice and I am firmly of the opinion that the school fully meets the standard required by the Inclusion Quality Mark to pursue flagship school status.”