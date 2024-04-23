Customers, friends and family from across Hartlepool came along to Robert Moore's Butchers to say happy 70th birthday to Robert Moore himself. Do you recognise anyone?Customers, friends and family from across Hartlepool came along to Robert Moore's Butchers to say happy 70th birthday to Robert Moore himself. Do you recognise anyone?
Happy birthday: 30 photos of people celebrating Hartlepool butcher’s birthday

One Hartlepool butcher enjoyed a special birthday surprise from people and animals alike as he turned 70.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:10 BST

Robert Moore, of Robert Moore’s Butcher's, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, celebrated his 70th birthday in style on Saturday, April 20, surrounded by friends, family, customers and even an inflatable pig.

Robert’s shop was decorated overnight ready for him opening up to the public at 7am and a buffet had been laid out for customers to enjoy.

Wellwishers – including Charlie the dog – also posed for photos with him to make his day even more memorable.

1. Happy birthday

Customers, friends and family come to Robert Moore's Butchers to say happy 70th birthday to Robert Moore. Photo: Other, third party

2. Smiles all around

Customers, friends and family come to Robert Moore's Butchers to say happy 70th birthday to Robert Moore. Photo: Other, third party

3. Happy smiles

Customers, friends and family come to Robert Moore's Butchers to say happy 70th birthday to Robert Moore. Photo: Other, third party

4. Happy birthday

Customers, friends and family come to Robert Moore's Butchers to say happy 70th birthday to Robert Moore. Photo: Other, third party

