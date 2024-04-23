Robert Moore, of Robert Moore’s Butcher's, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, celebrated his 70th birthday in style on Saturday, April 20, surrounded by friends, family, customers and even an inflatable pig.

Robert’s shop was decorated overnight ready for him opening up to the public at 7am and a buffet had been laid out for customers to enjoy.

Wellwishers – including Charlie the dog – also posed for photos with him to make his day even more memorable.

See the full story here.

