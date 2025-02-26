Councillors have unanimously agreed to support a crusade by women affected by rises in the state pension age after the government rejected calls to compensate them.

A motion was backed at the latest authority-wide meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council pledging support for Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaigners in the town.

It comes after Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced in December that the government would not follow an independent watchdog’s recommendation to pay out compensation.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman had said women born in the 1950s left worse off when changes to the state pension age were not communicated adequately to them should receive an apology and compensation.

WASPI campaigners and councillors at Hartlepool Borough Council meeting.

Councillors unanimously agreed to write to Liz Kendall and Chancellor Rachel Reeves urging them to recognise the “profound impact of this injustice on Hartlepool’s communities.”

The letter will also call on them to reconsider the decision on compensation and commit to preventing similar injustices in future.

Additionally the motion, proposed by Labour’s Councillor Brenda Harrison, council leader, reaffirmed the local authority’s commitment to “standing in solidarity with 1950s-born women in their fight for justice.”

She added: “We must also ensure the WASPI women in Hartlepool know that this council, their elected councillors, and their MP stand with them and will fight to get the government to reconsider their decision.

“The changes to the state pension age came as a shocking surprise, leaving many WASPI women struggling both financially and emotionally.”

Seconding the motion, Labour Councillor Fiona Cook said WASPI campaigners “deserve answers, justice and action” and the council must stand with them to “demand a fair, proportionate resolution to this injustice.”

Independent Union councillor Shane Moore added he was “so proud” the council “has consistently, through many, many years” backed the WASPI women.

MP Jonathan Brash was also praised for his support on the issue and his opposition to the government position.

Speaking after the meeting, Barbara Crossman, joint co-ordinator of the Hartlepool WASPI Supporters Group, said it was “amazing” to receive the backing from councillors.

She added: “It was emotional to see it actually put forward in a motion and the amount of support there, it was overwhelming.

“It’s humbling really to see how many people do support us.”