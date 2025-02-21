Fireworks display, Christmas trees and free parking saved as 4.99% Hartlepool council tax rise is agreed
Labour-controlled Hartlepool Borough Council has agreed a balanced budget for 2025-26 including £2.849m of savings and using £1million of reserves to tackle an initial £15.46million deficit.
The latest meeting of full council heard from leaders how the authority has faced “significant pressures, many of which are outside of our control”, following “reduced government funding through the austerity years”.
Yet it has been confirmed the annual firework display and local authority car parking promotions, including free town centre parking on Sundays and free parking on Saturdays in December, will remain.
Both were initially set to go, along with council Christmas trees placed in Seaton and the Headland, although the festive landmarks too will also be staying.
Council leader Councillor Brenda Harrison said it comes after the local authority received approaching £10million from the Labour government, adding she is “extremely grateful” they “heard our calls for help”.
However, she noted “difficult decisions are still required to balance the budget,” including a council tax rise of 4.99%, made up of a 2.99% increase in core council tax and 2% for the adult social care precept.
This is in line with government assumptions and will generate “additional ongoing revenue of £2.625million”.
Cllr Harrison added: “I know many will find it hard to support such an increase given the impact on our residents.
"But it’s a necessity to balance the budget and protect the council from making further more stringent cuts to services.”
Band A properties in Hartlepool, which covers 52% of households, will see their annual local authority council tax bills rise by £66.01 or £1.27 a week.
Bills also include precepts to the Police and Crime Commissioner and Cleveland Fire Authority.
The budget was approved by 19 votes to eight with all opposition councillors voting against.
Independent Councillor Jim Lindridge proposed only moving forward with a 2% rise for the adult social care precept and freezing core council tax to give residents “a helping hand”.
This was voted down by Labour councillors, who noted the budget was drawn up following “many months of hard work”.
Last year the council, led by a coalition of independent and Conservative councillors, approved a 2.99% overall council tax rise.
