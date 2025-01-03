Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young Muslims in Hartlepool started the New Year by helping to tidy up the streets.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association took to the streets around the Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace early on New Year’s Day for their annual litter pick.

Led by youth leader Eekan Khan, the group started before daylight and collected several bagfuls and also attended the mosque for prayers and food.

Ten-year-old Muneeb Ahmad said: “It was a truly amazing and very nice opportunity to celebrate together.”

Bilal Atkinson, President of the mosque said: “This event is part of our wider commitment to serving humanity under our community’s motto: 'Love for All, Hatred for None.'”

Tahir Selby, the Imam of the Nasir Mosque added: "Cleanliness is a very important teaching in Islam and through litter picking it is an excellent way for them to understand this teaching and benefit the community.”

The initiative has been held by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association around the country for 15 years.