Three teenagers from Hartlepool have taken part in a global sports competition in what was the first time the United Kingdom had sent individual athletes.

Molly Butcher, 18, Evie Dixon, 14, and Lewin Tubuna, 16, travelled to Budapest, in Hungary, in December to take part in the Functional Fitness World Championships, which took place across two days.

All three athletes, who train at Evolve gym in Burn Road, Hartlepool, took part in a number of different sets as part of the competition which included tests in endurance, strength, bodyweight, skill and power.

Lewin, a student at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, came first in the 15 to 16-year-old male category, earning himself a trophy and medal.

Lewin has been training at Evolve for two and a half years now and managed to score 556 points.

He said: “My goal was to win, and I did.”

He added: “If I did not enjoy it, I wouldn’t be doing it.”

Molly, a psychology student at Sunderland University, came eighth in the 17 to 18-year-old female category out of 27 participants.

Molly, who earned 424 points, said: “I am happy. I wanted the top ten going in.

"Things could have gone better but I am happy with what I got.”

This is the first year the UK sent any individual athletes to compete and the country hopes to be able to send more next year.”

Meanwhile, Evie, who was not initially expected to take part, scored a credible 228 points in her category.

The teens are also hoping the competition will become part of the Olympic Games.

The Functional Fitness World Championships, which had 36 countries participating, is said to be its largest yet, taking athletes from the ages of 12 to 65 and over.

Head coach at Evolve, Vicky Chapman, said: “Their attitude was brilliant. It is nice that we pulled together as a team.”

Speaking about Evie’s performance, Vicky said: “Evie did not expect to get there but that changed and she was invited.

"She did the best she could have done. She exceeded her own expectations.”

Molly and Lewin have already enrolled for next year’s European and World events and are looking forward to what the competitions will bring.