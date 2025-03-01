A Hartlepool photographer is celebrating after coming runner-up in a national amateur motorsport photography competition.

Nikki Sim came runner-up in the On Track Action category of the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards 2024 after capturing a striking photo of a car racing around a track.

The Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards is designed to spot talent across the UK’s motorsport photography sector and is made up of three categories – On Track Action, Pit Lane and Paddock and Portraits – with one overall winner.

Nikki, who lives in the Fens, managed to capture a photo of a Ford Lotus Cortina kicking up dust as it raced around the track at Croft, in Darlington.

Speaking about her picture, Nikki said: “I chose to submit this particular photo as I feel that it tells a story and captures the essence of on-track action, with the driver of the Ford Lotus Cortina kicking up dust due to being on the limit whilst battling against a rival at our local track Croft.

“I had to be pretty quick when taking the photo as the cars on track can be moving quite fast. So capturing sharp, clear images requires precise timing.

"You also can't predict what is going to happen on track so you need to be ready at all times.”

Photography is a hobby for Nikki, who works full-time as an area account executive for Veolia, a French transnational company that provides water, waste and energy management solutions.

Nikki, whose partner Dominic Wheatley is a racing driver, said: “I've been interested in photography for many years now, initially starting out doing landscape and travel photography.

"I only really got into motorsports photography when I took my camera to the Singapore Grand Prix in 2019 and found I really enjoyed taking photos of the Formula 1 cars racing.

"Since then, I've gotten more and more involved in motorsports due to my partner, Dom, racing himself, and thus end up spending most of my weekends at racetracks around the country.”

She added: “I was very surprised when I received the email telling me I came runner up as there were so many other incredible photos shortlisted.

"I was just happy to have been shortlisted in the first place.”