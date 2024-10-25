Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool racing driver is celebrating after a successful season in a Mini motor sport championship.

Dominic Wheatley, from the Burn Valley area of town, is celebrating one race win, two second-place finishes and two third-place finishes in the Mini Challenge UK John Cooper Works Class (JCW), part of the British Touring Car Championship, which have just ended.

Dominic has been at the forefront of the championship from the first event at Donington Park back in April and was awarded for his efforts by coming fifth in the championship.

He said: “It’s been a fantastic season. We’ve had some great results, including my maiden win at Knockhill Circuit.

Dominic Wheatley, from the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool, celebrates his first maiden win at the Mini Challenge UK John Cooper Works Class (JCW) as part of the British Touring Car Championship. Credit Nikki Sim Photography

"We were consistently challenging for those podium positions all season and we showed great consistency.

"This is in part due to the fantastic work from EXCELR8 Motorsport, who have provided a fantastic car all year.

"Some of the results didn’t go our way, which probably cost us the championship in the end, but that’s racing.”

Fifty thousand people came along to watch the final event of the season at Brands Hatch Circuit, in Kent, earlier in October, with Dominic securing a podium finish.

Dominic, who is aged 30 and a lead engineer at town firm JDR Cables, where he manages projects to produce subsea cables for offshore wind farms, said: "I’d also like to take this chance to thank my family and friends for all the support through the season and to my sponsors who keep me striving on for ever greater achievements.”