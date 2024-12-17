Hartlepool animal lover Brian Wilkins is taken to court by Hartlepool Borough Council amid fears his behaviour is attracting rats
Hartlepool pensioner Brian Wilkins told the Hartlepool Mail in 2023 how he would spend up to 12 hours a day walking around the town’s streets to put out food for birds.
This would include up to 12 kilos of birdseed, 24 loaves of bread and 18 packets of biscuits.
But Hartlepool Borough Council last year issued Mr Wilkins, who is 76, with a Community Protection Warning as it feared his actions at the time were detrimental to the quality of life of others due to the food attracting rats.
The council is now prosecuting him for allegedly breaching this notice between January 16 and October 31 of this year.
Court documents state that his behaviour reportedly caused “harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons within the borough of Hartlepool”.
The documents add that he allegedly continued “to ignore advice and requests to stop placing food and feed for wildlife, leading to the persistent attraction of vermin”.
His charge sheet states: “As a result your behaviour is significantly impacting the quality of life for those in the local area of Hartlepool.
"Your behaviour is therefore considered unreasonable.”
The case is listed to take place at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Tuesday, December 17, from 2pm.
Mr Wilkins defended his actions in 2023 by saying: "I say what about the hungry creatures? That’s what drives me on.
"It’s not a hobby, it’s a commitment.
"It’s a wondrous thing to see them get a bit of seed or a dry crust of bread.”
