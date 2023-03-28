News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool's Rossmere Youth Centre set to be transformed after winning £1.27m grant

A youth centre is set for major transformation thanks to £1.27m of government funding won by council bosses.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:59 BST

The grant will pay for a much-needed internal modernisation of Rossmere Youth Centre, in Rossmere Way, Hartlepool, including an extensive makeover of the main hall and complete refurbishment of the sports hall.

The existing kitchen area will be remodelled and a coffee bar created while a new and separate training kitchen will also be installed to help young people learn skills such as cooking, cleaning, washing and budgeting,

Meanwhile, the upper floor, which is currently not used by the youth services, will become a new emotional wellbeing space where young people will be able to receive one-to-one support from a qualified youth worker.

Left to right: The Council’s Targeted Youth Work Lead Sarah McCluskey, Team Leader Caitlin Connor, Youth, Education and Pathway Strategy Lead Zoe McKenna and Rossmere Youth Centre users Amy Naylor, Shaun Dennis, Georgia Robson, Dylan Turnbull, Poppy Su Dawson and Emily Hewitt celebrate news of the grant.
Options are being explored for relocating Oscars out-of-school club, which currently uses the upper floor.

The refurbishment will start in the summer and is expected to be completed by early next year.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has also welcomed the news.

Ms Mortimer said: “Young people across Hartlepool deserve to have the opportunity to develop vital skills for life and be empowered to be active members of their local community.

“I am confident this fund will enormously benefit the mental and physical wellbeing of our young people.”

The building dates from the 1950s and was last refurbished 30 years ago.

The council’s youth services team bid for the money from the Youth Investment Fund.

Zoe McKenna, the council’s youth, education and pathway strategy lead, said: “This is an absolutely fantastic result for the young people who use the centre.

“They worked closely with us to shape the bid around the improvements they wanted to see, and they will continue to play a key role as the work progresses.

"We can’t wait for the work to start.”

Georgia Robson, Hartlepool’s member of the UK Youth Parliament, who was involved in the bid, said: “It has been a privilege to work on this bid and help bring this money to our town.”

Sally Robinson, the council’s director of children’s and joint commissioning services, added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing the building again after its transformation.”

