Visitors to Hartlepool Art Gallery discovered some of the rich traditions of African culture during a lively event.

A display showcasing arts and crafts, including African drumming, was put on to celebrate Black History Month.

It was part of events organised by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with TransformersHPL, a town organisation working to promote community togetherness.

Visitors to the art gallery at Christ Church got to experience music, games, try their hand at drumming and listen to African stories told in a traditional way.

Mum Ruth with her sons Albert (left) and Henry having a right old bash on African drums in the event for Black History Month. Picture by FRANK REID

They also learned the history and meanings behind various different items like traditional fabrics and jewelry.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “There is a lot more that unites us than divides us and as civic leaders we have a duty to encourage people to learn about each other’s customs, cultures and history.”

TransformersHPL works with various schools in the town and has been nominated for a BBC Make A Difference award.