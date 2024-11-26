He is used to performing in huge stadium tours, but Take That frontman Gary Barlow is coming to the region for a more intimate show next year.

Gary is set to play two dates at Stockton’s Globe theatre in May 2025 as part of his solo Songbook Tour.

It will be a celebration of his status as one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers and see him perform an array of songs from his back catalogue of hits with Take That and as a solo artist.

Gary is set to play many venues he has not visited before, including the Stockton Globe, giving fans a unique opportunity to see him perform his biggest hits in an intimate setting.

It follows Take That’s huge world tour playing sell-out shows around the world this year.

Gary will be at the Stockton venue on Thursday, May 22, and Friday, May 23.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 29th November at 9.30am via www.stocktonglobe.co.uk