Hartlepool art graduate dresses cast of Netflix hit series Adolescence

A costume design degree graduate from Hartlepool was part of a team that helped bring an award-winning Netflix drama series to life.

Northern School of Art graduate Christina Marshall worked as part of the costume department for the final episode of Adolescence, which shot to popularity when it was released earlier this year.

Christina, who is originally from Lancashire, said: "I do not believe I would have got into the industry without having studied costume design at the Northern School of Art.

"Sewing, constructing and researching the history of clothing at my time at university has helped me massively when working in the industry.

Christina Marshall on the set of Adolescence.

“Over the last four years, I have sewed garments from scratch, completed tricky alterations and embellished lots of different costumes.

"My confidence has developed a lot since being in the industry, which started to develop throughout university.”

Christina has also been involved in the costume department for TV series Sexy Beast and Boiling Point.

She said: "My time there involved helping to dress the supporting artists and making sure they looked presentable for set.

The Northern School of Art's costume design graduate Christina Marshall (right) with a colleague on the set of the final episode of award-winning Netflix drama Adolescence.

"As Adolescence was shot in one take, checks had to be done very thoroughly at the beginning of the take and then whilst the camera was rolling, we could not disturb the flow of the episode."

She described the project as "an extremely collaborative job" and one where she "really enjoyed spending time with the costume team and crew members on set”.

She said: “I felt so valued and appreciated, the production really cared about everyone and it was such a lovely environment to be a part of."

Reflecting on the projects that led to this role, she added: "I feel very fortunate to have been in the right place at the right time to be asked to work with such a lovely costume team."

She said that her advice for all costume students is “to say yes to any opportunity that comes your way, be genuine and the right people will find you."

Christina’s next project will be on a film set.

She said: "I will be supervising a film which begins prep in November.

"This will be my third supervising position and my first time costume supervising a film."