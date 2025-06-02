The Northern School of Art’s 2025 degree show officially opens in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A display of work made by creative arts students graduating this summer is now open to the public.

The Northern School of Art’s annual degree show has officially opened and is available to view until Friday, June 6.

Students and their families and friends attended a successful launch night on Thursday, May 29, at the school’s Hartlepool campus, in Church Street, where a number of students also received awards for their work and contribution to the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northern School of Art’s principal, Dr Martin Raby, said: “The degree show is a wonderful celebration of the creativity of our students and a fitting culmination of three years of study.”

The Northern School of Art’s annual degree show has officially opened and is available to view until Friday, June 6.The Northern School of Art’s annual degree show has officially opened and is available to view until Friday, June 6.
The Northern School of Art’s annual degree show has officially opened and is available to view until Friday, June 6.

A range of artwork is on display at the popular event from higher education students in fine art, photography, film, fashion, costume, graphic design, animation, illustration, digital design, model making, production design and textiles.

Parking and entry to the degree show is free.

For more information and degree show opening times, see https://northernart.ac.uk/.

Related topics:StudentsHartlepoolParking

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice