A display of work made by creative arts students graduating this summer is now open to the public.

The Northern School of Art’s annual degree show has officially opened and is available to view until Friday, June 6.

Students and their families and friends attended a successful launch night on Thursday, May 29, at the school’s Hartlepool campus, in Church Street, where a number of students also received awards for their work and contribution to the school.

The Northern School of Art’s principal, Dr Martin Raby, said: “The degree show is a wonderful celebration of the creativity of our students and a fitting culmination of three years of study.”

A range of artwork is on display at the popular event from higher education students in fine art, photography, film, fashion, costume, graphic design, animation, illustration, digital design, model making, production design and textiles.

Parking and entry to the degree show is free.

For more information and degree show opening times, see https://northernart.ac.uk/.