A Hartlepool asthma sufferer has praised the improvements made to patients’ experiences of asthma across the region after being admitted to hospital herself.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Janice Hutchinson, 60, suffered an asthma attack recently and was treated at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

What started off as a cough soon turned into breathlessness and Janice being admitted into hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “During my 10-minute conversation with the service, I learned more about asthma than I have ever known before.

Janice Hutchinson, an asthma patient from Hartlepool, with asthma nurse lead, Louise Parkin.

"We went through a series of questions, things like triggers, family and work history, other medical conditions and was asked to complete an asthma diary with details like medications and inhaler types.

"The team has made several improvements to the way I treat my asthma and have really helped me.”

The North East has the highest percentage of steroid use in asthma compared to other parts of the country and is something the NHS are looking at reducing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Parkin, asthma lead at the University Hospital of North Tees, said: “We want to look at reducing the risks of long-term damage from steroids by helping wean patients off.

Janice Hutchinson, an asthma patient from Hartlepool, during an asthma clinic with nurse lead Louise Parkin.

"This is about finding the right fit for each patient and educating them on the long-term use of steroid use.”

Over the last nine months, the service at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has created a special asthma treatment plan for hospital patients suffering from asthma.

This care bundle is being introduced across the University Hospital of Hartlepool and the University Hospital of North Tees with the aim of looking into inhaler technique, medications and any triggering factors like smoking and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise continued: “The way we are treating patients with asthma has improved significantly over the last few months.

"The asthma service has worked hard with hospital staff to improve the whole pathway and, thanks to this, the number of patients receiving a care bundle has increased.

"There are also significant health inequalities for some people.

"I have spoken to patients who can’t travel to Newcastle for their treatment.