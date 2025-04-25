Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool athlete Matt Turnbull is no stranger when it comes to taking on big challenges and succeeding.

He has won medals at international athletic events and in 2016 became the first person to complete seven grueling Iron Man challenges in seven days comprising 985 miles of marathon running, cycling and swimming.

Now at the age of 47, Matt is in training for his biggest challenge yet.

This year, he plans to set a new world record by completing 10 triathlons – each comprising a 400m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run – in 10 different countries in under 24 hours.

Matt Turnbull trains around Hartlepool marina for his world record triathlon attempt later this year. Picture by Frank Reid.

He aims to raise £50,000 for Cancer Research UK.

He has given up his job as a teacher to devote all his energy to the record attempt which is also being filmed for an inspirational documentary intended for one of the major streaming platforms.

Matt, who was named Hartlepool's Sports Personality of the Year in 2017, said: “The time is coming where I’m going to have to hang up my running shoes.

"I wanted to do one more huge thing as a salute to these people around me that are living with and have had cancer.”

Matt Turnbull wife Kelly and sons Ben and Dylan after completing his seventh Iron Man event in seven days in 2016.

The inspiration came from his son Ben who at 14 became a record breaker in 2022 by doing four triathlons in four countries in a day.

Dad-of-two Matt, who is married to Kelly, says he has “absolute belief” in his body’s ability to rise to the challenge, and is more concerned with the huge logistics required.

He will use a helicopter to get to some countries, all the while being followed by the documentary crew.

"We’re covering a lot of new ground,” he said. “It’s as crazy as it is exciting.”

The record attempt will begin at midnight in Ireland and take in all of the British Isles, then over to Europe for triathlons in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany.

Matt hopes it will put Hartlepool and North East on the map, saying: “It’s an inspirational thing for our region.”

The documentary will be made by Castle Production Films Ltd and also feature Matt meeting people who have been affected by cancer.

Potential financial backers for the documentary can email: [email protected]

Individuals can also support Matt at his JustGiving page, Tri To Kick Cancer for Cancer Research.