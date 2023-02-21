News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool athlete wins gold at British Championships in Sheffield for the third time

A Hartlepool athlete is hoping to grab a spot in a world championships final after winning a national title.

By Pamela Bilalova
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Keith Hutchinson won gold in the 800-metre competition at the British Masters Championships in Sheffield at the weekend.

It was the third time Keith, 42, had taken part in the contest, winning the gold medal each time.

But the dad-of-two has said he has not had time to celebrate yet as he is preparing for the World Masters Athletics in Poland.

Keith (pictured, in the middle) won gold once again at the British Masters Championships.
The championship will take place in just five weeks and Keith, who is sponsored by the PFC Trust and Hartlepool Sport, is hoping to make it to the finals.

Keith, from Clavering, said: "The British Championship was more of a stepping stone for me even though it was a big race in my calendar.

"I’m training six days a week. The preparation is quite high-demanding.

"I’m quite nervous, but I’m also excited.”

Keith, who works as a bricklayer, has been running competitively for five years.

Last year, he narrowly missed out on a medal at the European Master Athletics Championships in Portugal, finishing sixth.

Keith, who also set up speed coaching business The Extra Yard, got into running 10 years ago after losing his dad to leukaemia.

He says the dedication of doctors and nurses inspired him to give back.

He added: "It opened my eyes. When I lost my dad, I thought what can I give back to these doctors and nurses for all their hard work.

"I never thought that I’d be running for Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the World Championships. I was just doing it to raise some money.”

