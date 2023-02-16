Nurses from Philippines celebrate 20 years since move to Hartlepool NHS Trust

The group moved to North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust in the winter of 2002 as part of a wider national drive to recruit nurses from overseas.

Several were based at the University Hospital of Hartlepool and many of the 52 nurses involved have now gathered at a reunion event at Wynyard Hall to celebrate.

Mercy Cabrega, now a ward matron in the haematology day unit and anticoagulation, and Gerwin Premarion, who is an advanced clinical practitioner in emergency care, organised and hosted the event at Wynyard Hall.

The group celebrated 20 years since moving to Teesside with a special event.

Mercy said: “I remember arriving here so clearly. It was winter season and everything was dark and gloomy!

“We all soon saw snow for the very first time. We spent lots of time looking for places with rice and all we seemed to find was potatoes. Everything was so different.

“But above all else, what we really remember was how friendly and helpful people were.

“Most of the first group who came to the trust are still here, that says everything.

Mercy Cabrega, now a ward matron in the haematology day unit and anticoagulation, and Gerwin Premarion who is an advanced clinical practitioner in emergency care.

“We have been supported by people here since the very beginning and are extremely loyal to the organisation.

“I now help with training the new nurses from the Philippines and India and tell them ‘I was in your seat 20 years ago and I hope you will be in my place 20 from now.

“We have all really taken to living in the area and being part of the community – we have had families here and it is our home.”

Mercy Cabrega (second from left) with other members of the group who moved to Teesside 20 years ago.

The event included some of the original staff members involved in welcoming the first cohort – including now retired associate directors of nursing Barbara Carr and Lesley Wharton as well as Jean Angus and Colin Slater from the nursing education team.

Ms Angus, who is head of nursing education, said it was a “privilege” to be invited.

She added: “Our recruitment of nurses from the Philippines has been very successful. They are very professional, dedicated, loyal and caring nurses who have made a huge and valuable impact.