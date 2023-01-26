Hartlepool author based in Poland hopes for mainstream breakthrough in 2023

Paul D Brazill, who lives in Poland, hopes to achieve mainstream success after signing with Next Chapter.

The publisher is set to take steps into turning Paul’s books into audio books and translate them into Polish and other languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, 60, said: “I would also like large print versions, as I suspect most of my potential readers are in my age group.

Paul has met with two of Poland's most successful television directors about adapting his work to film and or TV.

"I hope to write a Polish/English private detective series for Next Chapter too. Along with a few other waifs and strays. I’d like to have new book out every month this year but we shall see.”

The former Dyke House and Lynnfield school pupil has written acclaimed short stories and novellas over the last few years and some of his work has been translated into other languages too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite being a cult success and described as “The King Of Brit Grit”, mainstream success has so far eluded him.

“I think what I write is entertaining, gritty but funny too,” said Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A review compared one of my books to a cross between Guy Ritchie and Pulp Fiction, which seems about right but I’ve yet to reach their level of success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul recently released his first book Stray Bullets, which is a collection of short stories, and has other projects on the horizon.

One of his pieces is among authors’ narrations featured in the solo instrumental album by guitarist Lester Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul has also been in talks with Polish television directors about adapting his work into film or TV while the owner of one of Poland’s biggest online gaming companies is interested in making an anthology series based on his stories.

“A little like Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected, from the ‘70s, and also a game adaptation,” explained Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad