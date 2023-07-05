Malcolm, who was born on the Headland, said: “As we have one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the East Coast, I thought it was about time I told the story of some of the heroic rescues that the volunteer crew members have taken part in over the years, such as the crew of the Princess Royal lifeboat who were awarded a Gold Medal by the institution for a rescue in 1942 and more recently, a rescue on Seaton Carew beach that lead to the station winning a Pride of Britain award.”The book costs £15 and can be ordered from Malcolm on 07986 032151 or at their Tall Ships Races event stall.