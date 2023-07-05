Hartlepool author publishes book about RNLI lifeboat crews and station history
Malcom Cook, who is an author and chairman of Hartlepool’s RNLI, has spent several years writing this book which tells the story of Hartlepool, West Hartlepool and Seaton Carew’s lifeboat stations.
Malcolm, who was born on the Headland, said: “As we have one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the East Coast, I thought it was about time I told the story of some of the heroic rescues that the volunteer crew members have taken part in over the years, such as the crew of the Princess Royal lifeboat who were awarded a Gold Medal by the institution for a rescue in 1942 and more recently, a rescue on Seaton Carew beach that lead to the station winning a Pride of Britain award.”The book costs £15 and can be ordered from Malcolm on 07986 032151 or at their Tall Ships Races event stall.