Hartlepool author Sarah Gate releases second book

A Hartlepool author has released her second fiction book and has already set the wheels in motion for her third publication.

Sarah Gate, 36, released her second book Before You Say I Love You one year after her first novel Before You Say Goodbye came out.

This is the second book she has had published by Choc Lit, a publishing company which prints romance novels and women’s fiction.

Sarah, a Tiktok social media feminist, said: “I never planned on writing a sequel, but there was such a good response to the first book my publisher, Choc Lit, asked me to do it.

"I was thrilled to be rejoin the Whittle family and write the next chapter of their story.

"In book one, we meet them in the midst of turmoil. Oldest son Bowie has been told his cancer was terminal when he and Autumn meet and fall in love. She accompanies him to his family's country estate to see out the summer. Madness ensues.

"In the second book, we rejoin the family six years after the events of the first book.

"But this time we're following Bowie's sister, Maddie, and there's no meeting and falling instantly in love in this book. It's enemies to lovers this time.”

Sarah has always wanted to be a writer but has found it to be a challenging industry, facing 122 rejections before being signed by Choc Lit in September 2023.

She said: "I'd been trying to write books for so many years. I really had decided to have one last go of it and see if I could make it happen, but I'd resigned myself to never achieving my dream.

"I still, quite honestly, can't believe it's happening.”

Sarah’s book, which took just four months to write, can be bought in e-book and paperback format on Amazon and as an e-book on Audible.

She said: "The second book didn't take long at all. We were talking to Audible about audio rights and they wanted a sequel.

"Obviously when audiobooks are being produced, there's a lot that goes into production, so they needed time, which meant I had to submit a manuscript quite quickly.”

Sarah is in the process of writing a third book which is expected to be released in the spring.