Hartlepool baby swim business launches Christmas campaign to give children festive treat in tough economic times
A baby swim company has embarked on a Christmas campaign to ensure as many local children as possible receive a festive treat in these tough economic times.
Water Babies Tees Valley, based in Hartlepool, is collecting donations of selection boxes from their clients, which will then be delivered to local children’s charities and food banks in time for Christmas.
Water Babies chief executive Pamela Hargreaves said: “At Water Babies we believe in giving back to our local community and supporting children beyond the swimming pool.
"In these incredibly tough times it’s heart-breaking to think that some families will struggle to give their children the Christmas they want and if we can help in a small way then that would be amazing.
Most Popular
"We’re aiming to bring a smile to as many faces as we can and I would just like to thank everyone for the donations we have received so far.”
Water Babies is aiming to collect 1,000 selection boxes before Christmas.
Clients have already started donating with dozens of selection boxes already received, with one teacher receiving 78 in just one day.
Water Babies swim teacher Olivia Parry said: “The generosity of the families who swim with us has been absolutely overwhelming and I would like to thank every one of them for helping to make Christmas a little bit more special for those families who are struggling.
"If you want to donate, please do so and we will make sure it goes to a child that will really appreciate it.”