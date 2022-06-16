Hartlepool ballet dancers share stage with international pros at ‘lavish’ Sleeping Beauty production

Harriett Devine, 11, and Zsofia Praczu, 15, joined the cast after a competitive video audition earlier this year, which saw over 150 young dancers take part.

The lavish production of Sleeping Beauty starred six international principal dancers and showcased the talents of 76 young dancers from the local area across three performances at Darlington Hippodrome between Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11.

The young cast rehearsed for 60 hours over 10 days of rehearsals taking place during weekends at Hummersknott Academy, in Darlington.

Harriett (right) and Zsofia's (left) dreams came true as they joined the professional production of Sleeping Beauty.

Both Zsofia and Harriet started dancing at a very early age.

Zsofia, who goes to High Tunstall College of Science and attends Amy Richardson Studio, said: “I started dancing around the age of 4 but seriously looked into it at 9 years old as I was captivated by all the beautiful dancers.

“I love the feeling that knowing that all the hard work you put into a production, routine or solo was worth it when you hear the applause. And the pure happiness you feel when you do what you love with others who also share their love for it.

“I enjoy being a part of EYB so much as it is just simply amazing, I just like the atmosphere.

EYB Principal Lyndsey Fraser.

“I just love my ballet work but have deep interests in the movie making industry, journalism and anything to do with celebrities.”

Harriet, who is also embarking on singing, said: “I started dancing when I was 3 years old I loved to dance around to Disney movies and joined a local dance School with my nursery friends.

"I love dancing especially the excitement of being on stage. It’s great achieving and learning new things and being dynamic. I feel happy to rehearse with EYB as I get to do what I love for longer and I’m very excited to be on stage in front of an audience.