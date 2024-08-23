Hartlepool bank holiday weather expected to be a washout according to Met Office

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 10:33 BST
Here is what to expect from the weather this bank holiday weekend as the forecasters say we are in for sunshine and heavy rain.

Officials at the Met Office have predicted a rather wet but sunny bank holiday weekend following the arrival of Storm Lilian on Friday, August 23.

On Saturday, August 24, temperatures are expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius with sunshine all day.

Light rain is forecast however, between 11am and 3pm, and heavier rain between 12pm and 2pm.

Officials at the Met Office have predicted a rather wet but sunny bank holiday weekend despite the arrival of Storm Lilian on Friday, August 23.

Temperatures on Sunday, August 25, are expected to range from 17 degrees Celsius during the day and 12 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Rain is more likely on Sunday however, from 1pm until 1am on Monday, August 26.

Monday looks to be the driest of the three days, with temperatures reaching highs of 19 degrees Celsius and lows of 13 degrees Celsius.

There is only a 30% chance of rain at 1pm until 2pm.

