An amateur musical theatre group is putting on a production of a popular horror comedy show for three days later this month.

Fly High Productions, based in Bertha Street, Hartlepool, is bringing the Little Shop of Horrors to the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, from Thursday, August 28, until Saturday, August 30.

Based on the 1982 musical, Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, an orphan who encounters a man-eating alien plant.

The plant brings him success until Seymour finds out that it needs blood to grow.

Fly High Productions opened back in May 2024 and aims to bring musical theatre into the community by delivering high quality productions that inspire and unite performers of all ages.

The group relies on fundraising to support its productions and has a GoFundMe page at http://bit.ly/3J5V4sx.

Ticket prices start at £13 and are available to buy at https://www.culturehartlepool.com/little-shop-of-horrors/.