Two leading Hartlepool venues are attracting “really strong” numbers ahead of £3m of further investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A feasibility study will shortly be complete to decide how the money will be spent on Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, and the Borough Hall, on the Headland.

Both were closed from March last year until September to carry out “essential” inspections and repairs to old fibrous plasterwork ceilings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee heard that £2.3million is allocated for the Borough Hall and £700,000 for the Town Hall Theatre as part of the council’s capital programme.

The Borough Hall, on the Headland.

Gemma Ptak, the council’s assistant director for preventative and community based services, said the venues are performing positively following the “challenging” period last year and future plans are now being finalised.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: “We’re back open and certainly the kind of numbers we’re seeing coming through for shows and productions continue to be really strong.

“We’re at a point of concluding some feasibility work around the Borough Hall and The Town Hall Theatre, which will just be really clear on how we invest the funding we’ve got now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added the Town Hall Theatre funding was in response to “some of the challenges we had with the building condition” which led to the closures last year.

Local authority bosses at the time said the decision to shut the premises was “the only option” as “we must prioritise the health and safety of everyone using these venues”.

The meeting also heard that a second feasibility study is being carried out around the Town Hall Theatre linked to the planned screen industries production village in Church Street and how the two can be better connected.

Ms Ptak added: “We’ve got lots of capital schemes, and it’s great, but it’s the ‘so what?’ question, in terms of what story does that tell more collectively in terms of how we connect our industry and our broader economy.”

Councillors heard that the results of this study and the proposals for the Town Hall Theatre and Borough Hall will be discussed at a future meeting of the committee.