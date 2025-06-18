Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre and Borough Hall attracting 'really strong' numbers ahead of £3m of further investment

By Nic Marko
Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:27 BST
Two leading Hartlepool venues are attracting “really strong” numbers ahead of £3m of further investment.

A feasibility study will shortly be complete to decide how the money will be spent on Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, and the Borough Hall, on the Headland.

Both were closed from March last year until September to carry out “essential” inspections and repairs to old fibrous plasterwork ceilings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee heard that £2.3million is allocated for the Borough Hall and £700,000 for the Town Hall Theatre as part of the council’s capital programme.

The Borough Hall, on the Headland.placeholder image
The Borough Hall, on the Headland.

Gemma Ptak, the council’s assistant director for preventative and community based services, said the venues are performing positively following the “challenging” period last year and future plans are now being finalised.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: “We’re back open and certainly the kind of numbers we’re seeing coming through for shows and productions continue to be really strong.

“We’re at a point of concluding some feasibility work around the Borough Hall and The Town Hall Theatre, which will just be really clear on how we invest the funding we’ve got now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added the Town Hall Theatre funding was in response to “some of the challenges we had with the building condition” which led to the closures last year.

Local authority bosses at the time said the decision to shut the premises was “the only option” as “we must prioritise the health and safety of everyone using these venues”.

The meeting also heard that a second feasibility study is being carried out around the Town Hall Theatre linked to the planned screen industries production village in Church Street and how the two can be better connected.

Ms Ptak added: “We’ve got lots of capital schemes, and it’s great, but it’s the ‘so what?’ question, in terms of what story does that tell more collectively in terms of how we connect our industry and our broader economy.”

Councillors heard that the results of this study and the proposals for the Town Hall Theatre and Borough Hall will be discussed at a future meeting of the committee.

Related topics:Hartlepool Borough CouncilCouncillors
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice