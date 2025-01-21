Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool company is celebrating after its 3D special effects were used at one of London’s most iconic theatres for a six-week long pantomime production.

Hartlepool-based company Whizzbang 3D made a splash at the London Palladium across December and January as Robin Hood – starring Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Jane McDonald – took to the stage for six weeks.

Audiences watching the Crossroads Pantomimes production experienced Whizzbang 3D’s spooky and magical 3D journey through Sherwood Forest to help save Maid Marion – played by Jane McDonald – from the evil Sheriff of Nottingham – played by Broadway star Marisha Wallace.

The pantomime, which ran from December 7 until January 12, was hugely popular in the capital, selling around 160,000 tickets.

Tim Dear, director of Whizzbang 3D, said: “It’s a fantastic personal achievement to have our creation entertaining audiences of over 4000 people every day for the entire six-week run.

"This year’s Robin Hood at the London Palladium has been the fastest selling Palladium pantomime since Crossroads first began producing shows at this world famous theatre in 2013.”

Tim added: "One stage review likened the 3D sequence to something ‘straight outta Disneyland’.”

More of Whizzbang 3D’s special effects are expected to head out across the UK this year as the Birmingham Stage Theatre Company re-launches Terry Deary’s Horrible Histories pantomime.

Tim said: “3D really brings a theatre to life and is always enjoyed immensely by children.”

The company, which launched in 2013, is already looking at opportunities to develop educational shows in theatre in the near future.