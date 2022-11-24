Hartlepool-based female choir Vocalise to hold Christmas concert at National Museum of the Royal Navy
People can get in the Christmas spirit by enjoying some favourite festive songs at a female choir’s upcoming concert.
Hartlepool based Vocalise Choir are holding a Christmas concert at the National Museum of the Royal Navy on Friday, December 16.
Starting at 7pm in the Sir William Gray Suite, the ladies will be performing a selection of Christmas favourites from traditional carols to festive film classics.
All money raised from the concert will be going to the local branch of animal charity the RSCPA.
Founded in 2019, Vocalise are a female vocal group that sing an eclectic collection of music from around the world and across the decades, with something for everyone.
“Join us for some seasonal cheer,” they say.
Tickets for the Christmas concert are £7 and include refreshments.
For more information contact Jo Londesbrough at [email protected] or see www.facebook.com/VocaliseHartlepool.
Vocalise will also be part of Saturday’s Wintertide Festival at Constables Bar in the Borough Hall at 3pm.