A group of blind and visually impaired baseball players are celebrating after coming second place in an international competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Monkeys Blind Baseball team members Grant Mallabar, Lewis Anderson, Holly Graham, Ste Smith and Gareth Hammond came second place in the Blind Baseball European Championships earlier this month.

They travelled all the way to Italy to represent GB in the prestigious competition, coming in close second to the Italian team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club founder Grant said: “We always thought we could get a medal so it was good that we got silver.

The Hartlepool Monkeys Blind Baseball team members Grant Mallabar, Lewis Anderson, Holly Graham, Ste Smith and Gareth Hammond came second place in the Blind Baseball European Championships earlier this month.

"Italy beat us but they were the favourites to win so it was going to be a tough ask.”

The Hartlepool Monkeys Blind Baseball club was set up at Hornby Park, in Seaton Carew, in April 2024 to give blind and visually impaired people the chance to experience new levels of fun and freedom.

In blind baseball, all players wear a blindfold to make it a level playing field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of a pitcher, they toss and hit the ball, which has bells in it, and are guided to the bases by distinctive clapping sounds.

The sport originated in Italy in the 1990s and has spread across Europe to Britain, with cities forming their own sides.

Grant Mallabar, who has retinitis pigmentosa – a chronic hereditary eye disease – said: "I was living in Manchester for a little while and I started playing it there. When I came back to Hartlepool, I worked with Hartlepool Vision Support, which is a local charity here, to get something going.

"It’s been going really well.”

He continued: "We have around 20 members. People come from all over the region, from Middlesbrough, Darlington, Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People have to travel in this sport. It’s not like football where there are ten or so teams in one town.”

Taking to social media to congratulate the team, Hartlepool Vision Support said: “A massive congratulations to Grant, Lewis, Gareth, Holly and Ste from everyone at Hartlepool Vision Support.

"Your dedication, teamwork and determination have made Hartlepool proud.”

Grant, from Seaton Carew, added: "Nothing official has been announced for next year yet, but I am pretty excited for it if it does happen.

"It will involve another selection for the team, so I’ll have to do lots of training for that.”