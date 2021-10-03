Hartlepool Boer War statue fund passes £20,000 milestone thanks to donation from generous town business

A charity fund to replace Hartlepool’s Boer War statue has reached a major milestone thanks to another generous donation.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 7:59 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 8:00 pm
Statue fundraiser Stephen Close (left) with Johnny Bates of Clarity Electrical Services at the Boer War memorial in Ward Jackson Park.

The project to buy a new statue of a soldier on top of the existing plinth in Ward Jackson Park has now surpassed £20,000.

It means it only needs to raise another £5,000 in the next seven months.

Project fundraiser Stephen Close said: “A donation of £250 by Johnny Bates, of Clarity Electrical Services, made it possible to hit the target well before Christmas and now we are well on course to replace the statue that went missing 53 years ago.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Johnny said it is important young visitors to the park to understand people’s sacrifice and the futility of war.

"We should all honour our war dead,” he said. “Their bravery affords us the freedom we enjoy today.”

Hartlepool memorabilia is auctioned every week on the History of Hartlepool in Images Facebook page.

Donations can also be made online at gofundme.com/the-replacement-boer-war-statue or email [email protected]

Read More

Read More
9 corner shops which graced the streets of Hartlepool in the past - is one of th...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Hartlepool