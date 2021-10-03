Hartlepool Boer War statue fund passes £20,000 milestone thanks to donation from generous town business

Statue fundraiser Stephen Close (left) with Johnny Bates of Clarity Electrical Services at the Boer War memorial in Ward Jackson Park.

The project to buy a new statue of a soldier on top of the existing plinth in Ward Jackson Park has now surpassed £20,000.

It means it only needs to raise another £5,000 in the next seven months.

Project fundraiser Stephen Close said: “A donation of £250 by Johnny Bates, of Clarity Electrical Services, made it possible to hit the target well before Christmas and now we are well on course to replace the statue that went missing 53 years ago.”

Johnny said it is important young visitors to the park to understand people’s sacrifice and the futility of war.

"We should all honour our war dead,” he said. “Their bravery affords us the freedom we enjoy today.”

Hartlepool memorabilia is auctioned every week on the History of Hartlepool in Images Facebook page.

Donations can also be made online at gofundme.com/the-replacement-boer-war-statue or email [email protected]

