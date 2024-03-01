Project partners on the site of the Highlight leisure development. Front is David Wingfield (left) Regional MD Wates and Mike Young leader of Hartlepool Borough CouncilBehind (left to right) Simon Law project director at Wates, Scott Parkes and Kieran Bostock and Ian Gardiner from the council. Picture by Frank Reid

Diggers and workmen have been busy on the Waterfront site at Hartlepool’s marina for five weeks with the multi pool and sport centre “on track” for completion in November 2025.

It is planned to open to the public in early 2026 and is intended to be a place where young and old can get active and have fun.

Project leaders from Hartlepool Borough Council and the main contractor Wates Construction have gathered on site to view the progress being made.

An artistic impression of how the Highlight will look when completed in late 2025. The building’s strong linear lines are inspired by the railway tracks which ran from local timber and coal yards into the former dockland site during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Council leader Cllr Mike Young said: “The place is transforming quite quickly, there’s a lot of plant on site.

"Materials are landing on site to reinforce the dam element we need to stop the water coming in. It’s very exciting to see.”

He added: "We know the reasons why the budget has gone up on this, but the bottom line for me is this is about decades worth of use.

"The residents of Hartlepool and those from further afield will find three fantastic pools and wider leisure activities within a building that’s fit for purpose, future-proofed and what’s not to like about that.”

Preparatory works are currently taking place prior to foundations being laid for the main swimming pool and steel frame starting to go up.

David Wingfield, regional director of Wates Construction, said: "It’s early stages but we’re making progress.

"You will start to see it take shape really from June when we start seeing the frame go up and get a feel for the shape of the building.”

He said the scheme also incorporates several social responsibility aspects around jobs creation, education opportunities, and supporting community initiatives.

"We always try to leave more than just a building but a bit of a legacy,” added Mr Wingfield.

Wates is a national leader in the sport and leisure sector and previously built Birmingham’s Commonwealth swimming pool.

Kieran Bostock, of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: "We believe we have got the best of the best working on the job.

“This is the biggest project and biggest single investment that Hartlepool has seen for a long time.”

So what exactly will the Highlight be?

The building will include three different swimming pools, an eight lane 25 metre pool, a four lane 25m learner pool with adjustable floor, a leisure pool and triple race slide.

It will also have a 100-seat cafe, small outdoor events space, indoor children’s play zone, NHS suite for clinics in things like diabetes and pre and post natal care.

There will also be outdoor storage and changing facilities for marina-based activities and fitness fans can make use of a 100-station gym.

It will also feature two dance studios and cycling/spinning studio which will stream classes online.

Ian Gardiner of Active Hartlepool, which will run the Highlight, said: “In terms of its location it’s iconic in the UK.

“The component parts are probably going to be unsurpassed in the North East.”