Hartlepool Borough Council has announced the date for this year’s town fireworks display.

Hartlepool’s annual fireworks display will be taking place in Seaton Carew on Saturday, November 1.

The event is free and has been organised by Hartlepool Borough Council.

The headline sponsor for this year is X-energy, which is speaheading new nuclear plans in Hartlepool.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic, Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “We spoke to lots of businesses about how important this event is for their businesses and for the local economy, and that’s why we took the decision to make sure that it was on a weekend so that as many people as possible can enjoy the Fireworks Spectacular.

"I’m delighted also to announce that, on the back of the recent investment in new nuclear, X-energy are once again supporting this event with sponsorship, so thank you to them.

"I would urge as many people as possible to come down on Saturday to enjoy the local businesses and the shops in Seaton Carew and actually make a day of it. Make a day with your families, because this is a free event.

"We recognise that in today’s climate, things are really difficult for families and we are all facing significant financial challenges, but this is a day to put that aside and enjoy this free event that the council is investing in with thanks to the sponsorship of X-energy.”

Further details including timings will be announced closer to the time.