People are invited to gather at Hartlepool War Memorial, in Victory Square, at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, for a short ceremony to mark the passing of Her Majesty.

The square will also be lit up in purple again by Hartlepool Borough Council between 7.30pm and 9.30pm to give residents another opportunity to pause and reflect.

Earlier on Sunday, a special service of reflection on the life of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at St Mary Magdalene in Hart at 6pm.

Victory Square will be lit in purple for the national Moment of Reflection for the Queen. Dave Charnley Photography.

It will be led by Reverend Janet Burbury, the Civic Chaplain, and residents are warmly invited to attend.

Peter Bowes, the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, will attend both ceremonies.

Councillor Brian Cowie, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was a remarkable servant to our nation and I hope residents will take the opportunity to join us for these opportunities of reflection.

“Seeing Victory Square illuminated in purple is an incredibly moving experience and a fitting tribute to our wonderful Queen.”

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “We’ve witnessed a remarkable outpouring of sadness following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Sunday’s events – which fall on the eve of the funeral – provide us with a very welcome opportunity to join together and pay tribute to her lifetime of selfless service.”