Hartlepool Borough Council appoints Michael Gallagher new Armed Forces Veterans Champion

A new armed forces veterans’ champion has been selected to help represent the views and needs of veterans in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:36 BST
Michael Gallagher has been appointed to the role by Hartlepool Borough Council and will work alongside the local authority’s Armed Forces Champion Cllr Brian Cowie.

It will involve working to help achieve the objectives of the Council’s Armed Forces Community Covenant.

Mr Gallagher, who served with the Royal Engineers for 16 years including in the Gulf War, will also provide Cllr Cowie with a valuable first-hand perspective of the needs of veterans in the town and work with him to strengthen links with the Armed Forces community.

Michael Gallagher will raise the profile of the needs of forces veterans.Michael Gallagher will raise the profile of the needs of forces veterans.
He will also raise public awareness of issues affecting the Armed Forces community and the support that is available.

Michael, 55, who is from the town, said: “I am very proud to have been appointed Armed Forces Veterans’ Champion and I look forward to helping veterans and highlighting the issues facing them, particularly post traumatic stress disorder and homelessness.”

He joined the Army in 1984 aged 16 and his service also included tours of Belize, the Falkland Islands, Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Germany, where he trained as a combat engineer, and two winter tours of Canada.

He also served for several years with 516 Specialist Team Royal Engineers, providing specialist support to the UK Armed Forces on operations across the world.

Michael can be contacted on 07545 134188 and via email at [email protected].

Cllr Cowie can be contacted on 07802 584285 and via email at [email protected].

