The event, which took place at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, Hartlepool, raised £1,365 which will be used to cover rent costs until the group can secure more permanent funding.

Community Links is a Hartlepool community group, based at the Salaam Centre, in Murray Street, which was set up in May 2023 by former addict Craig Whitelock to help people struggling with addiction, substance misuse and alcohol dependence.

Craig, who now manages the Seaton Carew amusement arcades, suffered from addiction himself and has now been drug free for 17 years and sober for 15 years.

He said: “I know people change when they have good people around them. That's what I'm doing in community links.”

Musicians The Jar Family made a special appearance on the night as well as members from Danny’s Legacy, a charity founded in memory of Hartlepool man Danny Thorpe, who sadly took his own life aged 31 in 2020.

Tracie McQueen, one of the event’s hosts, said: “It was a brilliant night and a good little turn out.

"We have booked on to do another in December which we are hoping to generate more publicity.

"The night was filled with fun and laughter and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Community Links holds sessions every Friday from 4pm until 8pm at the Salaam Centre and has grown in numbers since its first meeting.

The group is currently in the process of gaining charity status and since its launch five months ago eight members are already clean and sober.

The number of people attending the sessions has also increased from five to ten people in week one to between 60 and 70.

Tracie said: “The support for Craig has been overwhelming to be truthful. I just hope through our help, this cause can grow and expand and also for the local community and our council to jump on board too.”

Craig said: “It’s amazing team work and community effort.”