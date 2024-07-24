Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bar and music venue has been granted a licence for a new home in Hartlepool town centre.

A licensing application was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year as part of plans by The Intro coffee bar and live music venue to move into 117 York Road.

The business was previously located on Hartlepool Marina, before closing in June.

The application, submitted by Ashley Johns from Team Tilly Leisure, sought permission to allow the York Road site to play recorded music from noon until 11.30pm, in line with planned opening hours, and live music from 7pm until 11.30pm each day.

The planned new premises for The Intro in York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

It also includes permission to sell alcohol from noon to 11.15pm each day.

The application was forced to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee after two representations were submitted by neighbouring businesses over potential noise and nuisance issues.

But after hearing the concerns and the case from the applicant, councillors decided to approve the licence in full.

Mr Johns, speaking at the meeting, said: “We don’t like it too loud and we do get people in that just enjoy the quieter kind of music.

“It’s mainly people who just basically want to have a sit down and watch a singer perform.

“It’s people that necessarily don’t get out very often, people that if we weren’t there they would just be sat at home.”

The meeting heard numerous measures will be in put place to ensure the venue complies with licensing rules including CCTV, door staff on Friday and Saturday nights, employee training schemes and a Challenge 25 policy.

The premises is set to be a coffee bar between noon and 7pm, before acting as a “live music and events space” until 11.30pm.

Representatives from Thomas & Saunders Optometrists spoke at the meeting raising concerns over potential noise issues, seeking assurances mitigation measures will be in place to “protect” their business.

Council officers outlined the applicant has already agreed conditions for the premises licence with Cleveland Police and local authority trading standards and environmental health teams.

These include a sound insulation scheme and a noise limiter system.